DouYu International Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 28th (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

DouYu International Price Performance

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DouYu International by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.