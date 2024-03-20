Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.38 and last traded at $36.49. Approximately 130,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,036,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after purchasing an additional 348,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 416,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

