DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
NYSE:DNP opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,375,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 51,698 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
