DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,375,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 51,698 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.