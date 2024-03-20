DMC Group LLC Raises Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

DMC Group LLC raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,710,000 after acquiring an additional 365,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Horizon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

