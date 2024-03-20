DMC Group LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,469 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

