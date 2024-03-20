DMC Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

DMC Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in National Beverage by 43.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,702 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.85.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

