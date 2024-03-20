DMC Group LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

DMC Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 458,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

