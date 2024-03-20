DMC Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HP. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.