DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLO. TheStreet lowered DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
