Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600,500 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.2 days.
Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
