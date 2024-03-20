Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Trading Down 4.5%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.82 and last traded at $64.62. 107,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 282,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

IRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 122,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

