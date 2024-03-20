Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 5,753,937 shares changing hands.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.
