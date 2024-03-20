Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 5,753,937 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $167,000.

