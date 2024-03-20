Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2399 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TSLS opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

