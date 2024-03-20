Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 4.7%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.00 and last traded at $126.70. Approximately 539,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,164,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.96.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

