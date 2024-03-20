Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $9.52

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.30. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 4,758,513 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

