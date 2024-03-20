Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.27

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 195194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,366,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,051,000 after purchasing an additional 402,805 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after purchasing an additional 495,453 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,907,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,377,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 153,628 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

