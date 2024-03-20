Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $31,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 241,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,893. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

