Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.17

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 299092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

