Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 921,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 348,585 shares.The stock last traded at $46.93 and had previously closed at $46.89.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

