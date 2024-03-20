Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS DFIS traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 393,819 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $757.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

