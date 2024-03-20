Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

