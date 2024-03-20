Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.9 days. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $446,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1,834.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 519,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Price Performance

About Digimarc

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.