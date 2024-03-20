DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Zacks reports.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DMAC opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 344.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 91.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30,889 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.