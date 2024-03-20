Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $145.26. The stock had a trading volume of 250,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

