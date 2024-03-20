dForce USD (USX) One Day Volume Tops $115,287.61

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $115,287.61 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00125158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 249.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,012,218 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99822447 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $219,943.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

