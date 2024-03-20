DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,441. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

