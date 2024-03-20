Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $100.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.40. The company had a trading volume of 404,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,156. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 117,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

