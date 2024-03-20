Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Up 3%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 47,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 367,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DESP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DESP

Despegar.com Trading Up 6.8 %

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $766.96 million, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.