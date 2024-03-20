Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after buying an additional 935,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Design Therapeutics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.