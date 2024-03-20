Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

DSGN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 111,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after buying an additional 935,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

