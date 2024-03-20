Dero Price Hits $5.08 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00007503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $72.71 million and $19,795.96 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,708.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.93 or 0.00602482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00125158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.55 or 0.00210532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00116546 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.