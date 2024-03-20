Decred Price Reaches $22.58 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Decred has a market cap of $359.72 million and $3.48 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $22.58 or 0.00035133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00108570 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00017704 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,933,764 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

