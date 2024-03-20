D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.25

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.25 and last traded at $157.99, with a volume of 925976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

