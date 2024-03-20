Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,768. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.97. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

