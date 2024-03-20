Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 799,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 202,539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,849,000 after buying an additional 527,358 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,504,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

