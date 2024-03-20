Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. 440,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,377,076. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

