Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.43. 212,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,295. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day moving average is $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

