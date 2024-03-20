Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

