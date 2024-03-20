Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,836. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

