Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,729 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.42. 446,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,147. The stock has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

