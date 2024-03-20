CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

CBAY opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,403 shares of company stock worth $1,124,279 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after buying an additional 3,201,765 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,460 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

