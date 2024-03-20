CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $2.94

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $2.81. CureVac shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 282,063 shares traded.

CureVac Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

Get CureVac alerts:

Institutional Trading of CureVac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CureVac by 588.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,031 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $7,391,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CureVac by 62.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 761,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CureVac by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 330,212 shares in the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.