Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $15.50 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $667.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 18,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $226,823.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,118.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,227. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

