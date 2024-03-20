CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 112.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
CUBE opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.69.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
