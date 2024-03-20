CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 20,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

