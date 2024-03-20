CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.05. 292,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,452. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
