Crocs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 15,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 9,471 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.22.

Crocs Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CROX traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.57. 951,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

