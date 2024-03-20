Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $45.18

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.18, but opened at $44.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 121,220 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 110,565 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $10,409,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,338,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

