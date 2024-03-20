Craig Brown Sells 28,600 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total transaction of C$257,631.66.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 0.1 %

PHX stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.06. 173,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.40. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.58 and a 1 year high of C$9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.38.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.28. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 50.97%. The company had revenue of C$165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2795549 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

