Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Update

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Coya Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COYA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COYA opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Stories

