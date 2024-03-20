Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Update

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Coya Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ COYA opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
