Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 261.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,681,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 114.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,873,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,323,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,937,000 after acquiring an additional 673,897 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

